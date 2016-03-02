New Jason Bateman drama set to take place in Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Netflix is in talks to acquire Jason Bateman's new drama said to take place in the Lake of the Ozarks, according to Entertainment Weekly, .

The series, titled 'Ozark,' is said to center around the dangerous world of drug-money laundering in the Lake of the Ozarks.

While Bill Dubuque created the series, Bateman is slated to star in, direct, and executive produce the show.

