Housing for low-income women and children coming to north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A new housing project aimed at helping women and their children is coming to north St. Louis.

Maple House is currently undergoing about a $200,000 renovation that when completed will house six women and their children. All women living in Maple House will be part of a two year residential program aimed at helping low-income women get back on their feet.

The organization behind Maple House is Sisters Helping Each Other Reach a Higher Height, or S.H.E.R.A.H. For the past 12 years, S.H.E.R.A.H. has been committed to rebuilding communities around St. Louis. Maple House is just another way they are trying to rebuild their community by providing stability for women, children, and the community in which they live.

When Shante Duncan, founder of S.H.E.R.A.H., was asked what drives her, she said, "I grew up in this area, and since I was 10 years old, I had a strong desire to redevelop our area. It's important because when you live in a beautiful community, it does something to your self-esteem and we deserve a beautiful community and we deserve to create a beautiful environment for ourselves."

If you would like more information on Maple House or how you can contribute to S.H.E.R.A.H. visit http://www.sherahmovement.com/get-involved.

