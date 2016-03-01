IDOT to close WB lane on Mississippi River Bridge Wednesday

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will close the right lane of westbound Interstate 270 on the Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City to repair the bridge deck.

The lane restriction is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and is weather permitting. IDOT warns motorists to expect traffic delays and consider using alternate routes.

For more information visit www.stl-traffic.org or follow IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved