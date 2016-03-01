Monsanto partners with American Red Cross for First Aid App

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Monsanto and the American Red Cross have agreed to a three year partnership where Monsanto will support the innovation and continued development of the American Red Cross First Aid App.

The app, which is available on iPhone and Android devices, allows users in rural and urban areas to easily access potentially life-saving information and safety resources.

With the Monsanto partnership, there will also be an area on the app specifically geared to agricultural safety.

People can download the app by texting the word "GETFIRST" to 90999, searching "American Red Cross" in your app store, or visiting redcross.org/apps.

