Imagine a Better St. Louis: Crowd-funded basketball court for community

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - With the help of a local organization, what began as an idea is now an outdoor basketball court for kids in the community to enjoy.

“It’s nice to have something like this because I know we live in a community where there’s a lot of rural stuff and broken down and abandoned houses,” said Demetrius Owens.

Owens is an 8th grader at Kipp Inspire Academy, a charter school in north St. Louis that now has an outdoor basketball court thanks to Project Blacktop.

Project Blacktop was the fundraising effort created by Rally STL, a crowd-funding organization that focuses on raising money for local causes, to help raise the necessary funds to build a basketball court so kids can go outside and play with friends.

It all started back in 2012, when a basketball player at Washington University submitted the idea. Through donations from the public, Emerson Electric and Hardee's, they were able to reach the $10,000 donation goal that was needed to make the dream a reality.

Earl Dockett, physical education teacher and head boys basketball coach at Kipp Inspire Academy, shared his gratitude: “Just what Rally STL did for us here it’s great. It not only makes our community look better, but it’s good for the safety of our students.”

The basketball court goes beyond giving kids the opportunity to go out and play basketball, it is building relationships, hope and confidence.

Project Blacktop is Rally STL’s fifth fully funded project.

If you have a project idea, you can submit it to RallySTL.org

