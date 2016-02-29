Suspect in fatal I-270 shooting charged in unrelated CWE carjacking

A fourth man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting that took place along Interstate 270 in Hazelwood Sunday, February 21.

The man who allegedly carjacked a woman and her three children was arrested for an unrelated crime, police said.

Investigators are searching for two men they say pulled a gun on a woman who was sitting her car with three children.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Leroy Coleman Jr.'s alleged crime spree across St. Louis City and County ended when St. Louis County police arrested him on Sunday, February 21.

An arrest warrant was issued for Coleman on February 18 for unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute stemming from an October 2015 incident.

The following day, February 19, a woman and her three children were the victims of an armed carjacking that took place at the Schnucks on the corner of Lindell Blvd. and Sarah Street in the Central West End. Investigators charged Coleman with kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action, second-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

Coleman is also one of the four men who has been charged in connection of the death of Emma Wallace. Wallace was shot and killed on Sunday, February 21, when the car she was traveling in was shot at on I-270 near North Lindbergh Boulevard. Police believe Coleman and three other men charged in the shooting had a long-running personal dispute with other occupants of the car that Wallace was riding in.

In all, Coleman faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, first degree murder, and multiple counts of unlawful use of a weapon, assault, and armed criminal action. Charges have not been filed in the carjacking case as police continue to investigate, but officials have said he may face additional charges including kidnapping.

Coleman remains incarcerated in the St. Louis County jail. Each investigation is ongoing.

