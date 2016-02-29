Suspect in fatal I-270 shooting charged in unrelated CWE carjacking

Investigators are searching for two men they say pulled a gun on a woman who was sitting her car with three children.More >
The man who allegedly carjacked a woman and her three children was arrested for an unrelated crime, police said.More >
A fourth man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting that took place along Interstate 270 in Hazelwood Sunday, February 21.More >
Check out who has been charged with crimes in the St. Louis area.More >
Scott Heatherly, 50, of Arnold, has turned himself in after being accused of an assault that appeared to have been brought on by road rage and was caught on surveillance camera Friday night, according to the Arnold Police Department.More >
A Hazelwood West High School student was arrested after he brought a loaded gun to school on Wed. Dec. 13.More >
A 37-year-old man is facing four charges after allegedly shooting two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.More >
A 60-year-old Ferguson woman could face criminal charges for confronting school children with a gun.More >
