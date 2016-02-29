SUV crashes into gas station convenience store in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An SUV crashed through the doors and into the convenience store of the Mobil gas station at Highway N and Bryan Road on Monday morning.

Wentzville police say a female driver was parked in front of the store and was about to leave, but instead of putting the car in reverse, she put the car in drive and hit the accelerator. Her car went through the sliding doors which were open at the time.

The store suffered minor damage, mostly to the doors. The driver refused medical attention and no one in the store was injured.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.