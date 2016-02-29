Domestic disturbance leads to hammer attack at MetroLink parking lot

A heavy police presence was seen at the MetroLink station in Fairview Heights Monday (Credit: Drew Mitchell / KMOV)

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Fairview Heights Police say Monday morning's incident that occurred across the street from the Fairview Heights MetroLink station began as a domestic disturbance in East St. Louis.

Officials say the incident began just before 10 a.m. when a man called 911 after observing a man in a white Chrysler 300 using a hammer to break out all the windows of a white Chevrolet Malibu while a woman was inside.

The caller reported that after the suspect damage the windows, the Chrysler exited the parking lot and the Malibu followed behind. Both cars headed southbound towards Belleville on Route 161.

A short time later, Fairview Heights police officers spotted both cars in the area. Officers pulled over the Chrysler without incident at the intersection of Route 161 and St. Clair Avenue. The female driver of the Malibu pulled over as well and warned the officers that the suspect was known to carry.

Although the Chrysler was pulled over without incident, the occupants refused to exit the vehicle for about 40 minutes. Once they exited the vehicle, the suspect and a female occupant were taken into custody where the two remain while the investigation continues.

The male suspect also has outstanding warrants for traffic related charges and domestic battery.

No injuries were reported.

