Man charged with animal abuse after allegedly starving dogs to death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Officials have charged Jason Carson with animal abuse related to the death of four Beagles.

After receiving an anonymous tip of neglected and possibly deceased dogs in the 4800 block of Maffitt Avenue, an animal control officer responded to the scene. The officer noticed two dog pens and four dogs, three males and a female, at or near death in the vacant lot next to the defendant's residence.

It was determined that three of the four dogs died from causes related to starvation and neglect.

An investigation revealed Carson was the owner of the dogs.

Carson has been charged with four counts of animal abuse.

