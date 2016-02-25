St. Louis man accused of DWI after being found asleep at steering wheel

Lorenzo Harris had a BAC of .255 when arrested for DWI. (Credit: St. Louis County PD).

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Lorenzo Harris was slumped over the wheel of his car, sleeping when police found him, authorities said.

On October 8, police found Harris, who reportedly has two previous DWI convictions, at the intersection of Netherton Drive and Old Halls Ferry Road in north St. Louis County.

When the officer woke Harris, he smelled alcohol and noticed the suspect's eyes were bloodshot, according to the probable cause statement.

Officials said Harris was arrested after he performed poorly on field sobriety tests and admitted to drinking.

Empty alcohol bottles, marijuana, and two metal pipes were found during a search of Harris' vehicle, police said.

Harris' blood alcohol was reportedly .255.

Harris was charged with felony DWI-persistent offender, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, and possession of marijuana.

