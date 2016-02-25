Disturbance call leads to discovery of 9 pounds of marijuana

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KMOV.com) - What started as a routine disturbance call for the Poplar Bluff Police Department, led to a man being arrested for multiple drug-related offenses, including the discovery of nine pounds of marijuana.

On Tuesday, police responded to a disturbance call involving a man and woman fighting in the 700 block of Highway 53. When police questioned Patrick R. Marroitt, 36, and the 26-year-old woman, who were both from Chino, California, they noticed inconsistencies in their stories.

Marroitt admitted to being a meth user and told officers he had a meth pipe in the center console of his car, according to officials.Marriott was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license.

Once under arrest, Marroitt admitted to having marijuana in his car, officials said. When police carried out a search warrant on Marroitt's car, they found about nine pounds of marijuana.

Marroitt was booked in the Butler County Justice Center for driving with a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved