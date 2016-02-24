Police: 15-year-old accidentally shoots self, lies about being involved in drive-by

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV.com) -- A 15-year-old boy accidentally shot himself while inside his friend's house Tuesday, police say.

Officials responded to a local hospital Tuesday evening after a report that the teen had been a victim of a shooting.

The investigation revealed the teen's injury was a result of an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot. Police say the investigation revealed he shot himself while at a friend's house in the 900 block of Cass Avenue.

The teen's injuries were not life threatening.

No other information was made immediately available.

