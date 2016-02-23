St. Louis woman confessed to robbing 7-Eleven in Arnold, police say

Kimberly Lynn Teague has been arrested for robbing an Arnold 7-Eleven. (Credit: Arnold PD)

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman in connection to last month's robbery at a 7-Eleven in Arnold.

Kimberly Lynn Teague, 24, entered the 7-Eleven store at 3695 West Outer Road shortly after 1 a.m. on January 20, according to officials. After entering the store, police said, she pointed a gun at the store clerk, and demanded money from the cash register.

After getting less than $100 from the cash register,Teague fled on foot toward Vogel Road where she left as a passenger in a waiting vehicle, according to officials.

Authorities said Teague confessed to her involvement in the robbery.

Teague has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery, a class A felony.

