O'Fallon man killed, another injured in St. Peters wreck

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Officials have identified Niels Mortensen III, 20, as the man killed in Monday's two-car accident in St. Peters.

Mortensen and another man were traveling eastbound on Veteran's Memorial Parkway, approaching North Cloverleaf Drive, when a white Nissan Altima made a left turn directly in front of their red Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep attempted to avoid the accident, but struck the front of the Nissan, which caused the Jeep to roll onto its side.

Neither of the Jeep's occupants were wearing a seat belt and both were ejected as a result the crash, officials said. Officials are unsure who was driving the Jeep at the time of the crash.

The Jeep's other occupant remains in critical condition.

The male driver and female passenger of the Nissan sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, investigators do not believe drugs, alcohol or speeding were a factor in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

