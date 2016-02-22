Washington University med student charged with child pornography

Eric Hanson is accused of having child porn (Credit: St. Louis City Police Department)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Washington University medical student has been charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Court documents show that Eric Hanson, 23, has been charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and is being held in jail on a $150,000 cash only bond.

According to court documents, authorities found a computer with more than 1,000 videos containing child pornography. The documents also state Hanson admitted to downloading six of the videos after the investigation was narrowed down.

Hanson's lawyer will reportedly ask for a bond reduction.

Hanson's next hearing is scheduled for April 4.

