Goo Goo Dolls announce North American tour; includes St. Louis stop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Goo Goo Dolls have announced a 41-city North American tour that will include a stop in St. Louis in July.

The band will stop at the Hollywood Amphitheater on Sunday, July 24. Fan club presale with VIP Ticket packages will launch on Tuesday, February 23.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February, 26.

The multi-platinum band is set to release its newest album, Boxes, this spring.

For more information on tickets and the tour, the Goo Goo Dolls website here.

