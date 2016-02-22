Barry Manilow tour coming to St. Louis in March

Barry Manilow will visit St. Louis as part of his One Last Time! tour. (Credit: Emilee Murphree)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Barry Manilow will visit St. Louis next month as part of his One Last Time! tour.

The concert will be held Thursday, March 31 at Scottrade Center. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, February 24, at 10 a.m.

The Award-winning musician’s career skyrocketed to superstardom when his mega hit song “Mandy” topped the charts in 1975. In the honor of that year, ticket prices will start at $19.75.

Tickets can be purchased at the Scottrade Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at ticketmaster.com.

