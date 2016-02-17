Kirkwood P.D. seek public's help in identifying suspected purse thief

If you have any information about this suspect, please contact the Kirkwood P.D.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Kirkwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who is accused of stealing another woman's purse at the Kirkwood Commons Shopping Plaza.

On Tuesday, February 9, the victim was moving items from her shopping cart to her car when she noticed an unfamiliar woman standing next to her cart. The unfamiliar woman then stole the victim's purse from the top section of her shopping cart and fled on foot, officials said.

The victim chased the suspect through the parking lot, where she dropped the purse, and continued running into a nearby residential area.

The victim retrieved her purse and immediately called police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean Connors at (314) 984-6914 or the Kirkwood Police Department at (314) 822-5858.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved