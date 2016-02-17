Michael Brown's mother set to testify at body camera hearing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Missouri State Legislature has proposed a bill that would require all on-duty police officers in cities of more than 100,000 people to wear body cameras at all times.

Senator Jamilah Nasheed and Leslie McSpadden, mother of Michael Brown, are set to testify at the hearing Wednesday morning in support of the bill. They believe the use of body cameras will help to strengthen the relationship between cops and the communities they serve.

Even though police in some areas already use body cameras, to require all on-duty officers to wear cameras would cost millions of dollars.

Opponents of the bill said it be expensive and is unnecessary.

The hearing is set to begin around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

