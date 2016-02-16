Charter looking to fill customer service openings at job fair Wednesday

Charter Communications is looking to hire customer service representatives for the Bridgeton Customer Care Center. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Charter Communications is looking to hire 100 customer service representatives for the Bridgeton Customer Care Center.

To help fill these openings, Charter is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, February, 17 at the Embassy Suites in St. Charles from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hiring managers will be on-site conducting immediate interviews.

Potential candidates should be computer and internet savvy with experience in providing technical assistance to customers over the phone.

To qualify for an interview, candidates must bring a current resume and demonstrate computer proficiency. Professional attire is required.

For more information, or to apply for this job online visit www.charter.com/careers and search for job #1601766.

