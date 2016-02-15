Pacific will not ask FEMA for buyout of flood-damaged properties

The City of Pacific will not as for FEMA to buyout flood-damaged properties. (Credit: KMOV).

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Despite extensive damage from the December flooding, the City of Pacific is not planning on asking FEMA to buyout affected properties.

Mayor Jef Palmore is hoping that residents and business owners will want to stay in the city. He says if the population were to decline due to buyouts, the tax base would be reduced and the city will be forced to maintain the lost properties.

With a buyout not an option, the City of Pacific is trying to help residents in other ways. Residents can shut off their water for no cost and have their water turned back on free of cost when they are able to move back into their homes.

The city is in the process of sending out letters with more information.

