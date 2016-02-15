Man accused of stealing car off lot, caught while trying to take another

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Police Department arrested a man in connection with stolen cars from a South County car dealership.

Twenty-one-year-old, Darryl Foney is accused of stealing a car from the Suntrup Kia "tent sale" on August 7, 2015.

During the sale, cars had their keys placed under the wiper blades on the windshield to allow for easier access when customers asked to test drive the cars. Officials said Foney used the keys to steal the vehicle.

Dealership employees quickly noticed a Kia Optima and a Nissan Maxima missing from the South County center car lot.

Later in the day, employees witnessed a man entering a silver Audi, and attempting to drive the car off the lot. One employee recognized Foney, as the man attempting to steal the Audi, as someone who had been at the sale around the same time that the Optima and Maxima were stolen.

Dealership employees tried to confront Foney, but he exited the Audi and fled on foot. Authorities located Foney, and arrested him a short time later.

Foney admitted to stealing the Maxima, and taking it back to his residence in St. Louis City. He said the Maxima had been stolen from outside his residence and that he then returned to the sale with the intention of stealing another car. Foney claimed he did not intend to steal the Audi.

Foney has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle and first-degree tampering of a motor vehicle. Both charges are class C felonies.

