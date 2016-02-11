More snow in the forecast tonight; potential to affect Friday morning commute

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - More snow is expected to fall in the metro area overnight tonight.

Accumulating snowfall will generally be light overnight while you sleep.

Snowfall totals are expected to be between a dusting to an inch, with isolated spots up to 1.5 inches.

Light snow will taper off to flurries during the morning rush hour. The 4Warn Storm Team is warning drivers to prepare for a slow and cautious commute on Friday morning even if accumulations are a dusting. If DOT crews have time to clear the roads before the commute, that will help make for a smoother drive.

