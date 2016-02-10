University City Police Department hiring entry-level officers

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The University City Police Department is holding a hiring event to fill immediate openings for entry-level police officers.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 12 at Centennial Commons, 7210 Olive, University City, MO 63130.

Candidates will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with department staff and complete the first three phases of the hiring process: The application, the written test, and the physical fitness assessment.

All interested candidates are required to bring a government issued photo I.D.

The application can be completed ahead of time and found online or at the the University City Office of Human Resources.

For more information, visit ucitymo.org or call Kristi Addis at (314)505-8652.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.