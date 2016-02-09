Man who rammed Rock Hill officer sentenced

After a Rock Hill police officer was struck by a vehicle in Kirkwood on February 7, a bystander, who kept the driver from running from the scene of the crash, spoke out about what he witnessed.More >
A St. Charles County man who struck a Rock Hill police officer in February was sentenced Thursday.More >
A suspect is facing charges after he struck a Rock Hill police office Sunday, police said.More >
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a robbery that happened at Casino Queen in East St. Louis early Sunday morning.More >
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.More >
This year's Moonlight Ramble has been postponed, the group announced Thursday morning.More >
