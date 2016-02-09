Man who rammed Rock Hill officer sentenced

After a Rock Hill police officer was struck by a vehicle in Kirkwood on February 7, a bystander, who kept the driver from running from the scene of the crash, spoke out about what he witnessed.

A St. Charles County man who struck a Rock Hill police officer in February was sentenced Thursday.

Witnesses reported seeing Deandre Blevins’ parked vehicle rapidly accelerate as Officer Steven Sperber approached it from the front. The vehicle struck the officer, throwing him onto the hood, into the windshield and over the vehicle, police said.

After striking the officer, the 21-year-old suspect drove westbound on Manchester where he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole, according to police. Blevins had to be removed from the vehicle by the Kirkwood Fire Department.

Officer Sperber suffered multiple injuries, including a skull fracture which resulted in bleeding on the brain, during the incident. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

Blevins pleaded guilty to first-degree assault on law enforcement officer and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to 20 years on each count, authorities said.

Blevins was previously charged with resisting arrest, felony assault and weapons-related offenses. Rock Hill police did not comment on Blevins criminal history.

