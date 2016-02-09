Police in Metro East recover $10,000 in stolen firearms

Six guns worth $10,000 were recovered by police in Troy, Ill. (Credit: Troy Police Department)

Cole Young and Kameron Garcie have been arrested for aggravated possession of stolen firearms (KMOV)

TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Two adults and four juveniles have been arrested after allegedly stealing over $10,000 worth of firearms from a house party on New Year's Day.

Kameron Garcia and Cole Young, both 18, and four juveniles have been charged with aggravated possession of stolen firearms, a felony, police said.

On January 8, 2016, a Troy, Illinois woman reported six firearms, all considered to be collector’s items valued at over $10,000, missing.

One day before the guns were reported stolen, a student was arrested at Collinsville High School with a gun that was found to be stolen.

After hearing of the arrest, police in Troy and Collinsville launched a joint investigation. During the investigation, the Troy Police Department learned of an attempt to transfer four of the five remaining firearms and intercepted the transfer. The remaining firearms were returned the following day.

On February 3, 2016, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office issued arrest warrants and brought the suspects in without incident.

"I commend my officers for their excellent work on this case and thank the Collinsville Police Department for their assistance as well," said Chief Parsons. "I'm glad that we were able to recover these firearms before they could be used to commit additional crimes."

