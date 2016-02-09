Local moms partner with moms from Flint to fight EPA in Washington, DC

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Local moms from Just Moms STL, are partnering with moms in Flint, Michigan Tuesday to call out the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and voice their public health concerns in Washington, D.C.

Just Moms STL was formed to educate community members about the dangers of the West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton. Leaders say they have been wanting to meet with EPA officials for two years.

The group plans to discuss the impact the landfill has on children as well as protecting their property's value.

If the EPA fails to act, Just Moms STL says they may have to take matters into their own hands.

