Teens arrested for mob action after fight in Metro East

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Five teenagers have been arrested for mob action after attempting to settle an on-going issue with a physical altercation.

Last Friday evening, Fairview Heights Police received several 911 calls about a fight near a residence on Countryside Lane. When officers arrived, multiple subjects fled to a nearby vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle and identified the occupants, Jacarlos Turmon, 22, Amber Ennis, 20, and Lexy Hardimon, 18, as participants in the nearby fight.

Officials say that when Turmon, Ennis, and Hardimon arrived at the residence, a physical altercation occurred between Hardimon, Ennis, and 18-year-old Shacolby Sanders. While attempting to break-up the fight, Turmon and Ronald Bean, 24, got into a fight as well. During the fight, Ennis got a knife from the car and threw it at Sanders, but did not cause any harm.

The fight ended when the suspects heard emergency sirens approaching.

Ennis and Sanders were both charged with felony mob action and disorderly conduct. Hardimon, Bean, and Turmon were each charged with misdemeanor mob action and disorderly conduct. Ennis was also charged with battery.

