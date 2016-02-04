Police investigate possible crime connection after Little Caesars in Fenton robbed

Collinsville police say the same man is suspected to have robbed two different Little Caesar’s at gunpoint within days of each other.

Man on run after allegedly robbing 2 pizza shops in Metro East

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police responded last night to the robbery of a Little Caesar's in Fenton.

The restaurant, located in the 1100 block of Gravois Road, is the third St. Louis- area Little Caesar’s to be robbed in recent days.

One was robbed Sunday in Glen Carbon and another just three days earlier in Collinsville.

In the Fenton crime, the suspect pulled out a handgun, demanded money and took off.

Police aren't saying if the three Little Caesar’s robberies are related, but the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says the suspect looks very similar to one who robbed a Dollar General Sunday in Barnhart.

"There’s a good possibility,” said Lieutenant Gary Higginbotham. “By the surveillance video we recovered and evidence at the scene, it appears it could be related."

Authorities are looking for a white male between 5’8 and six feet tall. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and light pants, possibly blue jeans.

If you have any information, call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

