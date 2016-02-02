Local salon closes downtown St. Louis location

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - After 40 years of serving downtown St. Louis, the Executive Salon has closed it's doors for good.

Salon owner Pete Nettle said that while cleaning out the salon he found photos of past clients, leaving memories to last a lifetime.

"Its been so exciting. It was the best years of my life, I met governors, mayors, politicians, normal people everyday, great people. It's been a great career," Nettle said.

Although the downtown area is currently struggling, Nettle said he knows the area can recover.

The building where the salon was located on Olive Street will soon be home to a new Marriott hotel.

Nettle has another salon in Ladue where most of his clients will now be going.

