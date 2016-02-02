St. John police seek help identifying suspect who left scene of accident

ST. JOHN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. John's Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a vehicle that left the scene of an accident.

The crash occurred Monday evening at 6 p.m. near Interstate 170 on St. Charles Rock Road.

The suspect's car, described as a blue or green passenger car, potentially a Ford Taurus, struck another car causing it to overturn, the department said. One person sustained minor injuries in the crash.

According to police, the suspect's car should have front and rear damage.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the St. John Police Department at (314)427-8700 ex.5.

