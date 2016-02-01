Job training centers for youths opening in St. Louis County

NORTH COUNTY(KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has announced the opening of two news job centers in north St. Louis County.

The two centers, located on Parker Road and Plymouth Avenue, will be focused on training for youths and young adults.

The centers will offer skill development training in the following five sectors: IT, bioscience, healthcare, manufacturing construction, and hospitality.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved