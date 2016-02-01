Hillsboro man killed in southwest Missouri accident

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Hillsboro, Missouri man was killed in a car accident in southwest Missouri.

Richard Ashley was killed on Saturday in a car accident on Highway 96 in southwest Missouri.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Ashley was traveling eastbound about nine miles northwest of Mount Vernon when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.

