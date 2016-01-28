Metro offering special shuttle service for Soulard Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras weekend will offer lots of fun, but the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the City of St. Louis want to remind residents and visitors of safety rules that apply to the Grand Parade Day on Saturday.

Mardi Gras weekend will offer lots of fun, but the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the City of St. Louis want to remind residents and visitors of safety rules that apply to the Grand Parade Day on Saturday.

Here's what you need to know if you are going to Mardi Gras in Soulard

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Metro transit will be offering a special MetroBus service for those wanting to attend the Soulard Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 6.

The shuttles will run from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. between Soulard and the Civic Center MetroLink Station, located at the corner of Spruce Street and 14th Street in downtown St. Louis. Shuttles will run 15 minutes and drop riders off on 10th Street between Carroll and Marion Streets.

Round-trip passes can be purchased at the Civic Center MetroLink station for $6 beginning at 9 a.m. on the day of the event. Normal MetroLink passes will not be accepted for the Mardi Gras shuttle.

"Instead of navigating through street closures and competing for limited parking spots, we encourage everyone to let Metro do the driving to the Soulard Mardi Gras," said Ray Friem, Executive Director for Metro Transit. “Park your car for free at one of our 21 Metro Park-Ride lots in Missouri or Illinois, take MetroLink to the Civic Center Station, buy a Mardi Gras shuttle pass and let one of our special shuttles get you to all of the fun, safely and easily.”

Some of the regular MetroLink and MetroBus routes will be affected by the Mardi Gras festivities.

For more information about the special Mardi Gras shuttles being operated by Metro, visit metrostlouis.org/mardigras or contact Metro Transit Information at 314-231-2345 or 618-271-2345. For Mardi Gras parade information and other event times, visit mardigrasinc.com.

