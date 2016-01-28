Six Flags looking to fill 3,000 jobs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Over the next few weeks, Six Flags St. Louis is hosting several job fairs to fill 3,000 jobs for the 2016 season.

Jobs are available in the following areas: ride operations, culinary services, guest relations, security, costumed characters, performers, retail, and finance.

Auditions for the Street Show/Character & Show Host positions will take place on February 13th. Performer auditions will be held February 27. More detailed information on these auditions can be found here.

Job fairs for the other positions will be held the following Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: January 31, February 7, and February 14.

Applicants that apply online in advance will be fast-tracked at the job fairs. For an online application or for more information visit sixflagsjobs.com. Information may also be obtained by calling Human Resources at 636-938-5300, ext. 6313.

Six Flags St. Louis is located at 4900 Six Flags Rd., Eureka, MO, 63025.

