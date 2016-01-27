Lane closures in Illinois near Poplar Street Bridge on Friday

COLLINSVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be closing the right lane of westbound Interstate 55/64, near the exit ramp to southbound IL-3, east of the Poplar Street Bridge on Friday at 9 a.m.

IDOT warns of significant traffic delays and suggests drivers consider alternate routes as crews will work to repair the bridge.

The work is expected to be completed in time for the road to re-open around 3 p.m. on the same day.

For more information please visit http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/

