Architecture firm creates renderings for St. Louis soccer stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Since losing the Rams a few weeks ago, St. Louis sports fans have turned their attention to soccer, but until St. Louis has a stadium, there will be no team.

Although there is no current plan for a Major League Soccer team in St. Louis, MLS officials have expressed interest in adding an expansion team in St. Louis. With the excitement surrounding the potential of soccer in St. Louis, local architecture firm, SPACE Architecture + Design, decided to create and release renderings of a potential stadium in downtown St.Louis.

The stadium would be located directly behind Union Station, which is currently slated to undergo a massive re-design by Lodging Hospitality Management (LHM).

If you would like more information or to see photos of the renderings, click here.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.