PrideFest to take place in downtown St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Despite the construction at Soldiers Memorial, PrideFest will take place in downtown St. Louis again this year.

“The St. Louis community really has embraced this important community festival and we’re excited to continue the PrideFest tradition in downtown St. Louis in the heart of the city” said Matt Harper, President. “When we moved locations from Tower Grove Park to Downtown in 2013 we were confident this would have a positive impact on the St. Louis celebration and it is important that we remain where our home has been and will continue to be each year.”

The 2016 festival will take place between June 24 and 26 around the Soldiers Memorial construction.

Last year's PrideFest drew a crowd of over 200,000 people, including over 100,000 people for the parade.

For the latest news and information on PrideFest visit www.pridestl.org.

