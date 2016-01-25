Ex-cop sentenced for DWI, fleeing scene of wreck in patrol car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Jason Flanery, a former St. Louis police officer, was sentenced to probation for a DWI and leaving the scene of an accident Tuesday.

Flanery was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and leaving a motor vehicle accident on Saturday, December 19. Prosecutors believe he had cocaine in his system and was also under the influence of alcohol.

Police say Flanery struck two parked cars with his police vehicle in the 3900 block of Jamieson Avenue in south St. Louis city. The mother of the woman who owns one of the cars says she saw the police vehicle run into the parked cars. By the time the woman who owned one of the cars went to check on the condition of her car, the defendant had fled the scene.

The damaged police vehicle was later located nearby in front of a residence belonging to Flanery. When officers questioned the defendant, he smelled like alcohol and showed signs of being intoxicated. A search warrant for a blood sample revealed Flanery had a blood-alcohol level of .117.

Flanery, the off-duty police officer who fatally shot VonDerrit Myers in October 2014, resigned from the police in December of 2015.

Flanery was not charged in Myers' October 2014 death, which came two months after Michael Brown was fatally shot by an officer in a St. Louis suburb.

St. Louis police released a statement about the Flanery situation:

The Metropolitan Police Department does have a random drug testing policy in place. However, we are amending the policy as it relates to critical incidents. Our Legal Division is in the process of reviewing the new policy. Under the new policy, officers involved in critical incidents will be required to submit to alcohol and/or drug testing. Critical incidents include, but are not limited to, officer-involved shootings, department accidents with fatalities or serious injuries and any other incident as determined by the Police Commissioner.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.