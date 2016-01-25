American Red Cross in dire need of blood donations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The American Red Cross is in need of blood and platelet donations after severe weather has resulted in the cancellation of over 300 blood drives nationwide since January 1.

In the Missouri-Illinois region alone, there have been 10 blood drives canceled since January 19, further depleting the already low winter blood supply.

“Blood products are being delivered to hospitals as quickly as donations are coming in,” said Todd Wagner, donor recruitment director for the Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region. “Eligible donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now and help ensure blood products are available for patients.”

Blood donation appointments can be scheduled through the Blood Donation App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

