Teenage suspect apprehended after early morning chase, crash

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - University City Police have arrested a 19-year-old man accused of leading police on a chase after the car he was driving matched the description of a car that had been reported stolen in Overland.

Officers attempted to pull over the driver of the 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe as he was traveling eastbound on Olive Boulevard near Kingsland Avenue around 6:35 a.m. When the officers approached the SUV, the driver sped away.at a high rate of speed. The officers began pursuing the vehicle, but maintained a safe distance when the car began to approach speeds of 60 miles per hour.

While fleeing, the suspect turned north onto Skinker, traveling in the southbound lanes where he struck an oncoming vehicle. The suspect attempted to continue driving, but the car came to a stop at Skinker and Horton Place.

After the car stopped, the suspect attempted to flee on foot when he was apprehended by officers.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries sustained in the accident.

The case is being handled by the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.