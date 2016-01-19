Suspects arrested after over $500,000 found hidden in spare tire

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Earlier this month, St. Louis County police officers recovered over $500,000 after a truck was stopped along Highway 44.

On January 10, the driver of the truck was originally stopped by officers for traffic violations, but after further investigation officers conducted a search of the vehicle. During the search, the officers discovered $529,609 in cash hidden in the spare tire underneath the truck.

Both suspects are said to be current Illinois residents, but were born in Mexico City.

The money was seized by the Department of Homeland Security who has taken over the case.

Both suspects, who were born in Mexico City and are current Illinois residents, are charged with bulk cash smuggling, a federal offense.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved