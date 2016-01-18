Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze at downtown warehouse

Smoke seen coming from a building fire in the 1900 block of Washington Avenue. The fire spread to 4-alarm around 2:00 Monday (Brendan Marks)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire in the 2100 block of Washington in downtown St. Louis Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a two-story brick warehouse in the 2100 block of Washington Avenue around 2:00 p.m.

The building was believed to be vacant at the time of the blaze.

When the fire broke out, officials evacuated people from nearby buildings.

According to the St. Louis Police Department, Washington and Lucas Avenues were closed between 18th and 21st streets while crews responded.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.

No injuries were reported.

