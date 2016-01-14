AT&T looking to hire over 200 employees in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - AT&T announced Thursday they are looking to fill 215 job openings in Missouri, in mostly technician and retail support roles.

When discussing the need for new hires John Sondag, president of AT&T Missouri, said, "AT&T continues to expand its customer base in Missouri and invest in our network to ensure we are providing the high level of service customers have come to expect."

AT&T currently employs about 10,000 employees throughout the state, including 850 new hires in 2015 alone.

