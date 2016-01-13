St. Louis County flood debris removal going on now

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Residents of Eureka, Fenton, Florissant, and Unincorporated St. Louis County who sustained damage in the recent floods have two options for debris removal.

The Missouri National Guard, which is coordinating the disaster recovery program, and Environmental Restoration, a contractor, are providing waste pickup in the communities.

Although a specific date for pickup has not been given, residents are asked to move their debris to the curb as soon as possible so the amount of debris can be accurately assessed.

Residents are asked to separate their flood refuse into the following four categories:

Construction/demolition (including dry wall, two-by-fours and paneling)

White goods (including washing machines, stoves, water heaters and refrigerators)

Household hazardous waste (including bleach containers, batteries and paint cans)

Yard waste (including tree limbs, tree trunk sections, corn stalks and brush)

Residents should not bag their flood-waste for pickup.

Environmental Restoration drivers will remove flood waste by category. The company will make multiple trips into flood-affected neighborhoods, and will eventually remove all flood-related waste left on the curb.

Environmental Restoration began picking up waste last Saturday and will continue to provide the service for at least the next two weeks.

Residents with questions regarding the flood recovery work should call 314-615-9500.

This is a free program.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.