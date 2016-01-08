4 charged after stolen gun tip leads to drug bust - KMOV.com

4 charged after stolen gun tip leads to drug bust

Eric Williams, Zoie Reinsch, Shawn Williams and Miranda Carra are all facing charges. Eric Williams, Zoie Reinsch, Shawn Williams and Miranda Carra are all facing charges.
UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Two Union residents have been charged with felony drug and weapons offenses and two others with resisting arrest after a tip led officers to to Hickory Spring Lane, off Highway 50, west of Union.  The tip came in response to a .44 magnum handgun that was stolen in St. Louis.

When officers approached the residence as part of a December 29 raid, they saw two people run inside.  The officers obtained consent to search, at which time they found two suspects in the basement and a third suspect hiding in a locked closet.  

Eric M. Williams, 35, and Zoie A. Reinsch, 40, were both charge with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. Each of their bonds was set at $30,000 cash. Shawn M. Williams, 38, and Miranda M. Carra, 33, were both charged with resisting/interfering with an arrest. Their bonds were originally set at $15,000 cash, but Carra's was later reduced to $4,900 by a judge.

