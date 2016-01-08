4 charged after stolen gun tip leads to drug bust

UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Two Union residents have been charged with felony drug and weapons offenses and two others with resisting arrest after a tip led officers to to Hickory Spring Lane, off Highway 50, west of Union. The tip came in response to a .44 magnum handgun that was stolen in St. Louis.

When officers approached the residence as part of a December 29 raid, they saw two people run inside. The officers obtained consent to search, at which time they found two suspects in the basement and a third suspect hiding in a locked closet.

Eric M. Williams, 35, and Zoie A. Reinsch, 40, were both charge with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. Each of their bonds was set at $30,000 cash. Shawn M. Williams, 38, and Miranda M. Carra, 33, were both charged with resisting/interfering with an arrest. Their bonds were originally set at $15,000 cash, but Carra's was later reduced to $4,900 by a judge.

