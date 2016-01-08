Country music stars performing at Ballpark Village

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Some of the hottest names in country music will be gracing the Ballpark Village stage on Friday nights this winter.

"Hot Country Nights" kicks off tonight with Dan + Shay, a duo out of Nashville, who burst onto the country music scene with their chart-topping hit "19 You + Me." Their song "Show You Off" is currently streaming on country music radio stations across the country.

Other artists coming to Ballpark Village over the next several weeks are Eric Paslay, Parmalee, Josh Abbott Band, Pat Green, Chris Janson, Joe Nichols, Frankie Ballard, Billy Currington, and Clare Dunn.

All concerts are 21 and over. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m.

