Woman carjacked in the Central West End

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A woman said she was carjacked Wednesday evening on Maryland Ave. near the intersection of N. Taylor in the Central West End.

The 22-year-old woman reported being approached from behind by a male suspect who placed an object behind her head and demanded her keys. Believing the suspect had a firearm, she gave him her car keys and cellphone.

The suspect entered the victim's vehicle, a black 2013 Nissan Sentra, and fled the scene. The car was reported as stolen and recovered Thursday in the 2000 block of Mullanphy.

The investigation is ongoing.