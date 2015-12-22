At-large suspect identified, charged for 3 year-old's 2015 death

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Although she is still at-large, a female suspect has been identified and charged in the 2015 death of a 3 year-old boy.

The Circuit Attorney's Office issued an at-large warrant for Christina Bell.

Bell, 28, is being charged with Abuse/Neglect of a Child – Resulting In Death. A judge issued a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Police said Daylen Brown, 3, was rushed to a hospital after being in cardiac arrest on Tuesday, December 8. He died at the hospital a short-time later.

The incident happened in the 3500 block of Illinois, in St. Louis' Marine Villa neighborhood.

A medical examiner ruled the child's death a homicide, but police did not say was led to that ruling.

No arrests have been made.