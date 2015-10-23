Courtney Bryant anchors weekday evenings at 5 p.m. with Claire Kellett, and anchors News 4 at 6 and 10 with Steve Savard.

Courtney grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Before joining KMOV, Courtney worked as the evening anchor and a reporter at KBAK, the CBS/FOX affiliate in Bakersfield, CA. There, she interviewed House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, covered a deadly Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo crash, and was on the front lines of wildfire coverage.

In 2014, she anchored an Emmy award winning half-hour special on California’s drought crisis.

Courtney spent several years freelancing as an entertainment reporter in Los Angeles where she covered red carpet premieres, awards shows, and interviewed countless celebrities including Morgan Freeman, Bradley Cooper, and Quentin Tarantino.

While in college, she interned for the Israel Broadcasting Authority in Jerusalem.

Courtney reported on air, five days a week where she came into contact with politicians and ambassadors such as Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Daniel Ayalon, President Shimon Peres and former British PM Tony Blair.

She later returned to Israel to work on a documentary, and hosted a video course on Jewish and Israeli history.

Courtney finds one of the best parts of the job is engaging with the community.

From cheering on the Cardinals, to supporting local causes, she enjoys getting to know St. Louis.

Courtney supports a number of local organizations including Do the Right Thing of Greater St. Louis, which she hosts monthly in accordance with local police departments.

Courtney truly enjoys hearing from viewers. You can reach her with story ideas and comments at Courtney.Bryant@KMOV.com. Follow her on Twitter @CourtneyDBryant for constant news updates, and like her Facebook page for a behind-the-scenes look.

